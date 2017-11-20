Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Mr Cook was celebrating his birthday at the Empire bar when he was fatally stabbed

A bar where a man was fatally stabbed while out celebrating his 21st birthday has had its licence revoked.

Sam Cook died following a disturbance in the basement of the Empire bar in Seel Street in Liverpool on 21 October.

City councillors made the decision to close the bar after Merseyside Police representatives told a licensing committee meeting there were problems with "poor management" at the venue.

The bar's owners have 28 days to appeal the decision.

Image copyright Google Image caption Merseyside Police told councillors that there were problems with "poor management" at the bar

The venue had been subject to an interim licence suspension, which came into effect on 25 October, following the attack on Mr Cook, from Crosby.

Merseyside Police said following an appeal on Thursday, they were still "urgently" searching for 22-year-old Carl Madigan, from Speke, in connection with Mr Cook's death.

Six men and two women have previously been arrested as part of the investigation.