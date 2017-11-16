Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Merseyside Police are searching for 22-year-old Carl Madigan

Detectives investigating the suspected murder of a man who was stabbed while celebrating his 21st birthday have identified a man they are "urgently" searching for.

Carl Madigan, 22, from Speke in Liverpool is wanted in connection with the death of Sam Cook, of Crosby.

Mr Cook died following a disturbance at Empire Bar in Liverpool's Seel Street in 21 October.

Merseyside Police said people should not approach Mr Madigan directly.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Sam Cook was out in Liverpool celebrating his birthday

Det Ch Inspector Mark Tivendale said anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts should call 999.

He said: "I also want to make it clear that having any current association with Madigan will bring police to your door.

"So I would encourage anyone with information to do the right thing and come forward as soon as possible."

Six men and two women have previously been arrested as part of the investigation.