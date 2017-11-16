Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Thomas Edwards was "a loving brother" to his three sisters, his parents said

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a 16-year-old boy was hit by a car in Liverpool.

Thomas Edwards suffered a serious head injury and died in hospital after he was hit by an Audi on Mossley Hill Drive near Sefton Park on Monday.

A 34-year-old man from Wavertree is being questioned by Merseyside Police.

A 24-year-old man from Dingle was previously arrested and later released while inquiries continue.

His parents earlier paid tribute to the teenager, and said he was looking forward to becoming an uncle.