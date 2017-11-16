Image copyright Magnum Photos Image caption Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said fishwife simply meant "someone who shouts a lot"

The Mayor of Liverpool is to be reported for sexism for calling a female councillor a "fishwife" during a council meeting.

Joe Anderson admitted directing the comment at Liberal Democrat councillor Mirna Juarez in a debate on austerity on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool Lib Dems has called for the mayor to apologise for the "appalling" and "sexist" comment.

Mr Anderson said fishwife simply meant "someone who shouts a lot".

The definition of fishwife in the English Oxford Living Dictionaries is a "coarse-mannered woman who is prone to shouting".

Mr Anderson's comment followed a heated debate after he claimed the Ms Juarez, the councillor for Allerton and Hunts Cross, said the people of Liverpool should "get over" government cuts, which she refuted.

Image copyright Liverpool Liberal Democrats Image caption Mirna Juarez is the councillor for Allerton and Hunts Cross

The mayor said slurs previously directed at him in public by Ms Juarez were "much worse" than his remark.

"I made the reference to a fishwife as someone who shouts a lot," he added.

"I stand by my belief that Mirna Juarez does not think before shouting abuse out loud at people and the city."

Ms Juarez has been approached by the BBC but is yet to comment.

Leader of the Liverpool Lib Dems Richard Kemp said the "sexist and rude" comment would be reported to the council's standards body "later today".

He said the remark was compounded by the mayor's refusal to apologise.

Mr Kemp said the Labour-run council has a policy which opposes sexism and racism and all political leaders should be "more aware".

"We don't mind being criticised but descending to sexism is beyond the pale. It is a step too far."