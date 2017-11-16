Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Thomas Edwards was "a loving brother" to his three sisters, his parents said

A 16-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car in Liverpool was "excited to become an uncle", his parents said.

Thomas Edwards suffered a serious head injury when he was struck by an Audi on Mossley Hill Drive near Sefton Park at about 19:40 GMT on Monday.

He had "a massive heart" and was "a lovely, polite, caring young man", his parents said.

A 24-year-old man from Dingle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released on bail pending further enquiries, police said.

Mark and Sharron Edwards said their "hearts have been shattered into a million pieces" after the loss of their son, who was "a loving brother" to his three sisters.

"We couldn't have asked for a better son. He made us proud every day.

"He was so excited to become an uncle for the first time, he's already got a gift ready for when she arrives, but now he'll never have the opportunity to meet his niece," they said.

Mr and Mrs Edwards asked for any witnesses to contact police.

"We just want to know what happened to our beautiful son," they said.