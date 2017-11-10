Image copyright Lynda Roughley Image caption Darren Wright leaving Liverpool Crown Court

A Merseyside police constable has admitted possessing more than 1,400 indecent images of children.

Darren Wright, 38, of Chester Road, Southport, admitted five offences involving downloading, distributing and possessing the images.

Liverpool Crown Court was told he possessed a total of 1,417 indecent images and had downloaded 23 in the most serious category.

Merseyside Police said Wright was sacked for gross misconduct in October.

Rob Jones, prosecuting, said that the distribution charge followed Wright's "very frank admissions."

The offences occurred between 1 July, 2015 and 10 June, this year.

James Hamilton, defending, said: "He has a number of health difficulties which began with being diagnosed with acute leukaemia in October 2009 and he had a relapse in June 2013."

The barrister said Wright suffers a number of medical conditions as a result and, since the offences came to light, has been engaging with "a specialist charity".

Judge Alan Conrad QC adjourned sentencing until January for psychiatric and probation reports to be prepared.

Wright was remanded on bail and covered his face with a scarf as he left court.

'Dismissed without notice'

Det Ch Supt Karen Cummings, from the Force's Professional Standards Department, said: "Merseyside Police demands the highest standards of professionalism and integrity from all its officers and support staff.

"When an officer's conduct falls below the expected level the force will always investigate and take the appropriate action.

"The evidence was tested in a formal misconduct hearing, Constable Wright did not attend, the facts were found proven and he was dismissed without notice.

"We simply cannot afford to have police officers and support staff working for us who do not strive to uphold the highest levels of professionalism and integrity at all times."