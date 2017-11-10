Image caption Flowers and messages were left in memory of the teenager at the scene of the crash

A man who continued to drive despite suffering epileptic episodes has been jailed for killing a teenager after blacking out at the wheel.

Andrew Williams admitted causing death by dangerous driving after Connor Smith, 16, was struck in Birkenhead in January.

The 49-year-old, of Bedford Road, Rock Ferry, failed to inform the DVLA of his condition, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

Williams was jailed for three years and four months on Thursday.

He was also banned from driving for six years, eight months.

Williams was seen driving at high speed and on the wrong side of the road before hitting bollards and then striking the teenager, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The 49-year-old had to be cut free from the car and suffered a fractured pelvis and cheekbone.

'Impaired driving ability'

The court heard medics at Walton Hospital had advised Williams to have a brain scan and inform the DVLA about his condition last year.

There was also a note in his medical records about not driving, but Williams denied he had been told not to drive.

However, he admitted he had made no mention of his epilepsy when he renewed his motor insurance, despite suffering symptoms including slurred speech, headaches and loss of control.

Williams also admitted he had been awake for more than 19 hours before the crash.

The CPS said it was "most likely" he had had an epileptic episode before hitting the teenager.

After the sentencing, Crown Advocate Rob Jones said Williams had claimed he "had a coughing fit, but that's unlikely to have caused a blackout".

"As an epileptic, the defendant should have told the DVLA of his condition," he said.

"He had chosen to drive knowing he had a medical condition that significantly and dangerously impaired his driving ability."