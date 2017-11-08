Image copyright Family Collect Image caption Adam Ellison adored his dog said his partner

The partner of a man stabbed to death on a "rare" night out said their "whole future has been taken away".

Trainee supermarket manager Adam Ellison was stabbed in the neck following a row with the riders of a motorbike in Prescot, Merseyside on Saturday.

His partner Rebecca Cunliffe said they planned to get married and the 29-year-old was saving for an engagement ring.

"All the things we wanted to do together, we can't," she said.

Adam was stabbed at about 00:40 GMT with an unknown weapon on a night out with three cousins and a friend, police said.

The offenders fled, riding off in the direction of a Tesco store. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Wedding plans

A family statement added: "No family should ever have to experience the heartache of having a loved one taken too soon in a cruel, senseless attack."

Adam's partner, Rebecca Cunliffe, said: "We bought a house three years ago and spent months doing it up.

"We had all sorts of plans - we bought our dog Judy who Adam adored. We wanted to get married, our whole future has been taken away from us."

His father, Fred Ellison, said his son, "would help anybody and nothing was too much trouble for him."

He added: "When he was born. we were so proud as we had waited 13 years for a son - he completed the family.

"We had miscarriages before him and we desperately wanted a boy."

Appealing to catch his killer, his sisters Joanne Evans and Nicola Moore said: "We want justice - nobody would want this feeling we have."