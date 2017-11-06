Man, 22, arrested over Liverpool hit-and-run death
- 6 November 2017
- From the section Liverpool
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving over an alleged hit-and-run in Merseyside.
Matthew Bradley, originally from Glenavy in County Antrim, was hit by a car on The Strand near Albert Dock in Liverpool late on Friday.
Merseyside Police said the driver "sped off southbound away from the city centre" while bystanders tried to help.
Mr Bradley, 24, was taken to hospital where he later died.