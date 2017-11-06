Image copyright Bradley Family Image caption Matthew Bradley was visiting Liverpool with friends

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving over an alleged hit-and-run in Merseyside.

Matthew Bradley, originally from Glenavy in County Antrim, was hit by a car on The Strand near Albert Dock in Liverpool late on Friday.

Merseyside Police said the driver "sped off southbound away from the city centre" while bystanders tried to help.

Mr Bradley, 24, was taken to hospital where he later died.