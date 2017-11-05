Image copyright Bradley Family Image caption Matthew Bradley was visiting Liverpool with friends

The man who was knocked down and killed in a hit-and-run in Liverpool on Friday night was Matthew Bradley, originally from Glenavy in County Antrim.

The 24-year-old was visiting with friends when he was struck by a grey BMW on The Strand near Albert Dock in Liverpool at about 23:40 GMT on Friday.

Police said the driver "sped off southbound away from the city centre" while bystanders tried to help the man.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police have appealed for the driver to contact them.

Image copyright Google Image caption The 24-year-old man was visiting Liverpool city centre with friends

Mr Bradley's family have paid tribute to him.

His parents Donal and Margaret Bradley, on behalf of his three sisters Claire, Roisin and Megan, and his girlfriend Rhiannon, from Guildford, said:

"Matthew was hugely talented and award-winning in his chosen career of landscape gardening - following in his dad's footsteps - and had an illustrious career ahead of him.

"He was a funny, kind-hearted and generous young man who will be sorely missed by all that knew him."

A joint investigation by detectives and road traffic collision investigators from Merseyside Police is underway and the car believed to have been involved in the collision has been found and forensically examined.

Insp Danny Harris said: "The person behind the wheel at the time of this collision knows what has happened and it is important that they do the right thing and come forward and help us.

"The city is covered by CCTV and we are using every resource at our disposal to investigate this tragedy."