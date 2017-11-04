Image copyright Google Image caption The 24-year-old man was visiting Liverpool city centre with friends

A 24-year-old pedestrian has been knocked down and killed in a hit-and-run.

The man was visiting with friends when he was struck by a grey BMW on The Strand near Albert Dock in Liverpool at about 23:40 GMT on Friday.

Police said the driver "sped off southbound away from the city centre" while bystanders tried to help the man.

He was taken to hospital where he later died. Police have appealed for the driver to contact them.

A car suspected of being the vehicle involved has been recovered in a nearby neighbourhood and is being examined by investigators.

Insp Danny Harris said: "The person behind the wheel at the time of this collision knows what has happened and it is important that they do the right thing and come forward and help us.

"The city is covered by CCTV and we are using every resource at our disposal to investigate this tragedy."

Police have informed the man's next-of-kin, he added.

A large section of The Strand is expected to remain closed for most of Saturday. Motorists and commuters are advised to use alternative routes.