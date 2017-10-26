Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Sam Cook had turned 21 on Saturday and was out celebrating his birthday

A man who died after being stabbed in a bar was out celebrating his 21st birthday, his family have said.

Sam Cook, from Crosby, was involved in an "altercation" in the basement of the Empire Bar on Seel Street, Liverpool, on Saturday night, police said.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound to the heart.

Paying tribute to him in a statement, his family said he had been "a hero" and a "role model" to his younger brothers.

Sharing a picture of him which was taken in the hours before he died, his family said the 21-year-old "always wanted to help people" and was "happy, caring and passionate about life".

They added that "words can in no way begin to described the devastation and despair that has gripped our family since the senseless passing of Sam on Sunday".

A 20-year-old man from Anfield has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both are being questioned by police.