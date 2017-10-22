Man charged with murdering Teresa Wishart in Kirkby
A man has been charged with the murder of an 80-year-old woman at her home.
The body of Teresa Wishart was found in Changford Close in Kirkby, Merseyside, on Thursday. She had suffered head injuries.
Charles Stapleton, 51, from Watts Close, Kirkby, is accused of murder and burglary.
He is due to appear at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.