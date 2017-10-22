Image copyright Google Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses after a stabbing at the Empire Bar on Seel Street

A man has died after being stabbed in a Liverpool bar.

Officers said they believe "some kind of altercation may have taken place in the basement" at the Empire Bar on Seel Street before midnight.

A 21-year-old was taken to hospital where he died in the early hours of Sunday.

A murder investigation has been started and officers said they wanted to "urgently speak to anyone who saw the incident".

Det Ch Insp Mark Tivendale added: "You may have heard words being exchanged or someone running from the bar.

"All information provided will be acted upon and may be vital in identifying who was responsible and bringing them to justice."