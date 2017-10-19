Image copyright Merseyside Police/Google Image caption The drone was found under a van on Stuart Road North

A man has been arrested after a drone was spotted trying to deliver a bag of phones, tobacco and drugs to a prison.

Staff at HMP Liverpool called police after spotting the drone with a package hanging below it at about 00:40 BST.

Officers found it under a van on nearby Stuart Road North, along with a parcel containing the mobile phones, tobacco and cannabis.

A 44-year-old Anfield man is being held on suspicion of attempting to supply prohibited articles into prison.