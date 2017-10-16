Liverpool

Huyton shooting: James Meadows' family pays tribute to shot teenager

James Meadows Image copyright Family handout
Image caption James Meadows died after being shot in the head in Huyton

The devastated family of a 17-year-old boy who died after being shot in the head while riding pillion on a motorbike have paid tribute to him.

James Meadows was hit in Lyme Cross Road, Huyton at 21:40 BST on 8 October and later died in hospital.

Merseyside Police said James was the victim of a "targeted shooting".

In a statement, his family described him as a "devoted, loving and caring" boy who adored his family and "had a way of making people laugh and smile".

Image copyright Merseyside Police
Image caption James with his older brother Lewis

"He was a true and loyal friend and was very popular... he was kind, pleasant and a mature lad.

"James was kind-hearted and generous; a trait which he was loved for by the community.

"He loved motorbikes, cars and enjoyed spending time with all his friends. He was cruelly taken away at such a young age when he had his whole life ahead of him".

A 29-year-old woman from Knowsley, who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further inquiries.
Image caption The scene of the shooting in Huyton
Image copyright Merseyside Police
Image caption James with his younger brother Gerard

