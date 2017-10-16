Image copyright Family handout Image caption James Meadows died after being shot in the head in Huyton

The devastated family of a 17-year-old boy who died after being shot in the head while riding pillion on a motorbike have paid tribute to him.

James Meadows was hit in Lyme Cross Road, Huyton at 21:40 BST on 8 October and later died in hospital.

Merseyside Police said James was the victim of a "targeted shooting".

In a statement, his family described him as a "devoted, loving and caring" boy who adored his family and "had a way of making people laugh and smile".

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption James with his older brother Lewis

"He was a true and loyal friend and was very popular... he was kind, pleasant and a mature lad.

"James was kind-hearted and generous; a trait which he was loved for by the community.

"He loved motorbikes, cars and enjoyed spending time with all his friends. He was cruelly taken away at such a young age when he had his whole life ahead of him".

A 29-year-old woman from Knowsley, who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Image caption The scene of the shooting in Huyton