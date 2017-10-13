Liverpool

James Meadows shooting: Woman bailed over pillion teen's death

James Meadows Image copyright Family handout
Image caption The 17-year-old was shot while riding pillion on a motorbike

A woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head while riding pillion on a motorbike has been bailed.

James Meadows was shot in Lyme Cross Road, Huyton, at about 21:40 BST on Sunday. He died in hospital on Monday.

Merseyside Police's Det Supt Dave Brunskill said the teenager was the victim of a "targeted shooting".

The 29-year-old woman from Knowsley, who was arrested on Tuesday, has been bailed pending further inquiries.

