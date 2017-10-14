Image copyright David Dixon, Geograph Image caption A plinth outside Liverpool Parish Church will host a new artwork every year, organisers say

Liverpool is set to get a new sculpture every 12 months as it invites artists to submit ideas for an empty platform.

Like the fourth plinth in London's Trafalgar Square, the Liverpool Plinth will host work on rotation, from spring 2018, organisers have said.

Situated at Liverpool Parish Church, also known as St Nick's, it has been empty since the removal of Brian Burgess's Christ on a Donkey.

Sculptors in northern England have been invited to submit ideas for the plinth.

The winning artist will receive a £1,000 prize.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption 'Nelson's ship in a bottle' by Yinka Shonibare was installed on the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square in 2010

Lucy Byrne, managing director of arts organisation dot-art, said: "The Liverpool Plinth at St Nick's church has been empty for several years... so we're delighted to bring a thrilling piece of new art to this beautiful area of the city.

"This is also a great chance for established and up-and-coming sculptors in the North to be able to showcase their works in a very prominent part of Liverpool."

The work has been commissioned by the Liverpool Business Improvement District Company and Liverpool Parish Church.

The Rev Dr Crispin Pailing, rector of Liverpool, said there was "a long history of the church helping the arts to flourish".

"Art does not have to be explicitly religious to connect with people's spirituality."