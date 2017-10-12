Image caption The tribute was laid by the Police Memorial Trust

A memorial has been unveiled to PC Dave Phillips, who was killed while trying to stop a stolen vehicle.

The tribute for the 34-year-old Merseyside Police officer was unveiled by Prime Minister Theresa May at Hamilton Square Gardens, Birkenhead.

Mr Phillips, a married father of two, died on 5 October 2015 after he was run over by a stolen pick-up truck during high-speed police pursuit in Wallasey.

Clayton Williams, 19, was convicted of Mr Phillips' manslaughter in 2016.

Mrs May said Mr Phillips was a "local boy who became a national hero".

The memorial has been laid by the Police Memorial Trust at a ceremony attended by Mr Phillips' family, friends and colleagues.

Mr Phillips had served with Merseyside Police in Wirral for almost 10 years.

Hundreds of police officers from across the UK attended his funeral at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral in 2015.

The memorial is the first time a Merseyside Police officer has received an honour in this way. He is the 50th officer killed in the course of duty to be honoured by the Police Memorial Trust since its formation in 1984.

Andy Cooke, Chief Constable of Merseyside Police said the memorial is "fitting tribute" to Mr Phillips' legacy.

"Dave was an absolute first class police officer. He was the epitome of what a good police officer should be," he added.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Mr Phillips was attempting to deploy a stinger device to stop the stolen truck when he was run over

Image copyright PA Image caption Mrs May laid flowers at the unveiling

