A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a 54-year-old man.

The victim was found with a stab wound in Beaconsfield, Prescot, Merseyside at about 21:30 BST on Tuesday and was pronounced dead in hospital.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody.

Merseyside Police said they are keen to speak to people who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously or anyone with CCTV footage from the area.

A cordon is in place while forensic work is carried out and the victim's next-of-kin have been informed, police said.

Det Ch Insp John Griffith said: "If you have home CCTV or dashcam footage and were in the vicinity of Beaconsfield, please check the footage as you may hold evidence which could assist with the investigation."