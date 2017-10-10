Huyton shooting: Woman, 29, arrested on suspicion of murder
- 10 October 2017
- From the section Liverpool
A 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head while riding pillion on a motorbike.
James Meadows, 17, was shot in Lyme Cross Road, Huyton, at about 21:40 BST on Sunday.
He died in hospital on Monday evening.
Merseyside Police said the woman, from Knowsley, was being questioned at a police station in Merseyside.