From the section

Image caption James Meadow died on Monday evening

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head while riding pillion on a motorbike.

James Meadows, 17, was shot in Lyme Cross Road, Huyton, at about 21:40 BST on Sunday.

He died in hospital on Monday evening.

Merseyside Police said the woman, from Knowsley, was being questioned at a police station in Merseyside.