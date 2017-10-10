Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Joseph McKeever was found in a burnt-out car in Everton in June

A third man has been charged with murdering a man whose body was found inside a burnt-out car in Liverpool.

Joseph McKeever, 54, from Walton was found by fire crews in Whitehaven Road, Everton, on 15 June.

Jamie Grimes, 22, of Breckside Park, Anfield, was extradited from Spain on Monday under a European Arrest Warrant.

Merseyside Police said Mr Grimes had been charged with murder, kidnap and false imprisonment and was due before Liverpool Magistrates' Court later.

Two other men, Karl Kelly, 31, of Snaefell Avenue, Old Swan, and Darren Colecozy, 22, of no fixed abode, were remanded in custody in July accused of the same offences.

They are due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 23 October.