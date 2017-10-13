Image copyright Police handout Image caption Mr Grace's family said he was "kind and gentle"

A man has been charged with the murder of a man who died after being stabbed in Merseyside.

Thomas Grace, 54, was found on Tuesday evening in Beaconsfield, Prescot. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

His family said he was "kind and gentle" and asked for anybody with information to contact police.

Dale Murray, 31, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody on Thursday and is due to appear before Liverpool Magistrates' Court later.