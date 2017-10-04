Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The "distressing" attack was witnessed by members of the public, the RSPCA said

A man who punched and kicked his Staffordshire bull terrier in the street in a "fit of anger" has been banned from keeping dogs for a year.

Carl Gallimore, 32, pleaded guilty at Sefton Magistrates' Court in Merseyside to cruelty against his pet dog.

Kiya and Gallimore's other dog, Kane, have been taken into RSPCA care.

The charity said Kiya was "very lucky" not to have suffered any serious injuries in the attack, which happened in Moreton, Wirral on 5 October 2016.

Gallimore, of Pasture Avenue, punched Kiya to the ground and then knelt on her before again striking her, the RSPCA said.

He continued to attack his dog as he was walking away.

The RSPCA launched an investigation to find the person responsible after members of the public reported what had happened.

A warrant was executed a week later by the RSPCA and the police at Gallimore's home and the dogs were removed.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption A vet found that Kiya received no lasting injuries while being attacked by her owner

RSPCA inspector Anthony Joynes said Gallimore told him he had attacked his dog in a "fit of anger" because she had slipped out of her lead and ran towards a guide dog.

"When I interviewed him, he admitted he hit her and that he did so too hard. He also said in the interview that he loved his dogs and that they were his life," Joynes said.

Gallimore was also given a 12-month community order and a £50 fine as well as being ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge.