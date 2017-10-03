St Helens cash machine blown out of wall
- 3 October 2017
- From the section Liverpool
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Thieves have blown up a cash machine at a newsagent in St Helens.
Three men used explosives in an attempt to get into the machine at McColl's Newsagents on Fleet Lane at 03:20 BST.
The group had initially attempted to break into the shop through the front shutters. There were no injuries reported and the men are thought to have driven off in a silver Honda Civic.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.