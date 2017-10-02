Image copyright Google Image caption Warrington Hospital carries out 1,500 spinal procedures each year

All spinal surgery has been suspended at an NHS trust after four serious cases in which two people died.

Warrington and Halton Hospitals Trust has taken the "precautionary" measure after the operations at Warrington Hospital between March and August.

The trust believes the deaths were caused by 'medical complications' rather than the surgery, but has ordered an external review.

It apologised for any concerns and promised to contact affected patients.