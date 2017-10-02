Image copyright Julia Fabry/Tom Mannion Image caption Varda received an honorary Oscar in September, while Gander was made an OBE in January

Works by conceptual artist Ryan Gander and octogenarian film-maker Agnes Varda are among the shows for next year's Liverpool Biennial.

The contemporary art festival will look at "social, political and economic turmoil", director Sally Tallant said revealing the list of 36 artists.

She said the festival, now in its 10th year, titled Beautiful World, Where Are You? would be "an important moment".

The three-month festival opens at venues across the city on 14 July 2018.

Image copyright Ken Adlard Image caption Gander has exhibited across the world, including in Japan, Mexico and the US

Gander, who was made an OBE in January for his services to the arts, is regarded as one of Britain's most acclaimed contemporary artists, while Varda's six decade career has seen her called the "mother of the French New Wave" and she became the first female director to be awarded an honorary Oscar.

Other contributors to the festival include Nigerian photographer George Osodi, Russian visual artist Taus Makhacheva, Polish painter and sculptor Paulina Olowska and Bangladeshi performance artist Reetu Sattar.

Image copyright Agnes Varda Image caption Varda, who often works with amateur actors, released her first film in 1955

A spokeswoman for the event said more artists would be announced in the coming months, along with the Biennial Fringe programme.

She said that the title came from a 1788 poem by Friedrich Schiller, which was set to music by Franz Schubert in 1819.

"The years between [the two] saw great upheaval and profound change in Europe," she said.

"Today the poem continues to suggest a world gripped by deep uncertainty.

"It can be seen as a lament but also as an invitation to reconsider our past."

Image copyright George Osodi Image caption Osodi's Nigerian Monarchs exhibition provided a rare glimpse into the country's regional kings

Image copyright Taus Makhacheva Image caption Visual artist Makhacheva presents her work both in person and on film

Image copyright Paulina Olowska/Simon Lee Gallery Image caption Olowska works with a number of different media, including paint and sculpture