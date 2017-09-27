Image copyright Google Image caption The man thought to have a gun was believed to have approached another man inside Childs Play Nursery in Heathfield Road, Wavertree

Police are searching for a man who walked into a Liverpool nursery carrying what appeared to be a gun.

The man went into Childs Play Nursery in Heathfield Road, Wavertree, shortly after 08:10 BST.

Police said he approached a man in the nursery before fleeing on a motorbike with a second man.

No-one is reported to have been injured and there was "no suggestion a firearm was discharged", Merseyside Police said.

Det Ch Insp John Webster said: "The investigation is in its very early stages and we are keeping an open mind as to why this has happened, but we believe it was targeted and that the men were looking for a man who was in the nursery at the time who is not a member of staff."