Image copyright Google Image caption The block of flats off Colquitt Street and Duke Street close to where the body was found

A man has died after apparently falling from a city centre apartment balcony.

Emergency services were called to Colquitt Street in Liverpool at 19.30 BST on Sunday by a passer-by.

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital where he later died. A post mortem examination is due to take place later, Merseyside Police said.

A 26-year-old woman from Netherton and a 30-year-old man from Litherland have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Police officers and paramedics found the man in a gated courtyard area with serious head injuries. The passer-by told them they believed he had fallen from an upper storey balcony.

An area around the flats was cordoned off while officers carried out house to house and CCTV inquiries in the surrounding area.

The arrested man and woman are also being held on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and specialist family liaison officers are supporting the family.