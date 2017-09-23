Image copyright Handout Image caption Anthony Cavanagh was assaulted 12 years ago this weekend

Police investigating the death of a sailor 12 years ago have offered a £10,000 reward for information about his killer.

Anthony Cavanagh was punched on 24 September 2005 outside the Walkabout bar in Liverpool's Concert Square.

He died in hospital 11 days later - a day after his birthday.

Det Ch Insp Mark Baker from Merseyside Police urged anyone with information to come forward to "give his family a sense of peace".

Mr Cavanagh, from Kirkdale, was attacked on a night out with friends while on home leave from the Royal Navy.

Merseyside Police said he was punched by someone he had accidently knocked into as he left the bar and they believe he was trying to apologise when he was attacked.

Detectives are now offering £10,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to a conviction on the anniversary weekend of the assault.

Det Ch Insp Baker said: "The person who did this has lived with this on their conscience for 12 years as have the people he was with on the night who may have seen what happened.

"Friendships and loyalties can change in 12 years as can people's personal circumstances.

"I would urge anyone with information that could help us bring Anthony's killer to justice and his family a sense of peace to do the right thing and come forward."