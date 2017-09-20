Image copyright Augur Group Image caption The statues and panels on the Grade II listed building would be retained, the property firm said

A "landmark" department store in Liverpool is to retain some of its retail roots as part of its regeneration, its owners have said.

Property firm Augur Group said Lewis's on Ranelagh Street will be rebranded and house shops and leisure facilities.

Chief executive Simon Mann said the plan would bring the "significant and historic" building "back to life".

The Grade II listed store, which opened in 1856, was the flagship of the now defunct retail chain.

Image copyright Peter Hodge/John S Turner/Geograph Image caption The statue, Liverpool Resurgent, and bronze panels are above the doorway on Ranelagh Street

The present building was built on the site of the original store after it was largely destroyed in World War Two.

It closed in 2010 and the premises have since housed a hotel, gym and NHS offices.

The property firm bought the site and adjoining land, which will be called Circus, earlier in 2017.

Image copyright John S Turner/Geograph Image caption A plaque, commemorating the founder of the store, is attached to the building

Sir Jacob Epstein's bronze panels and statue, named Liverpool Resurgent, which adorn the building, will be retained as part of the regeneration, the spokeswoman said.

She said the firm had also left space in the plans for the future expansion of the adjacent Liverpool Central station, which was "one of the UK's busiest".

No completion date for the work has been given.