A seven-year-old boy was killed when the car he was in was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Merseyside Police said the boy was in the back seat of a Honda CR-V which was in collision with a Vauxhall Astra in Upton, Wirral on Sunday afternoon.

A police spokesman said the child was taken to hospital but died later due to his injuries.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to the crash, which took place at about 17:05 BST in Saughall Massie Road.