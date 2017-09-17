Liverpool

Woman dies in Wirral bridge crash

  • 17 September 2017
  • From the section Liverpool
M53 Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on the Moreton Spur slip road in Wirral

A woman has died in a crash on a bridge in Merseyside.

Police said they were called at about 04:00 BST after a Honda car hit a barrier on a slip road near the M53 in Wirral.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorway has been closed in both directions between junctions 1 and 3 as officers carry out their investigation. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes.

