Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the Moreton Spur slip road in Wirral

A woman has died in a crash on a bridge in Merseyside.

Police said they were called at about 04:00 BST after a Honda car hit a barrier on a slip road near the M53 in Wirral.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorway has been closed in both directions between junctions 1 and 3 as officers carry out their investigation. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes.