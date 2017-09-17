Woman dies in Wirral bridge crash
- 17 September 2017
A woman has died in a crash on a bridge in Merseyside.
Police said they were called at about 04:00 BST after a Honda car hit a barrier on a slip road near the M53 in Wirral.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The motorway has been closed in both directions between junctions 1 and 3 as officers carry out their investigation. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes.