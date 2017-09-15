Image caption A high-level bridge, that will not need to open for ships to pass, would be built across the Manchester Ship Canal

The preferred route of a new road designed to ease congestion in Cheshire has been revealed.

The Western Link road will join the south of Warrington with Great Sankey, crossing the Manchester Ship Canal on a high-level bridge.

Warrington Borough Council changed the chosen route after a consultation, reducing the number of houses that required demolition to four.

There have been objections to all the proposed routes.

The plans will now go out to further public consultation, the council said.

The revised "red route" would link the A56 Chester Road with the A57 in Great Sankey, crossing both the River Mersey and the Manchester Ship Canal.

It is expected that construction could begin on the road in 2020.