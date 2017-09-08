Warrington £16m leisure scheme finances 'shocking', says MP

Image caption The Great Sankey public hub is due to replace the area’s leisure centre

An official report has raised concerns over how taxpayers' money has been spent building a £16m leisure centre in Warrington.

Auditors criticised the way "large sums" had been spent despite an "unsigned" contract for the new Great Sankey Hub.

Project managers Livewire insisted "adequate contractual arrangements" were in place.

Warrington North MP Helen Jones said the findings were "shocking".

"Nowhere else would this level of incompetence and failure to properly manage public finances be tolerated", she added.

A report by internal council auditors found "a lack of appropriate governance around the project" by LiveWire Warrington, the non-profit organisation which took over council leisure services in 2012.

The hub is due to include swimming pools, tennis courts and a library. Construction is due to finish in Spring 2018.

Investigating the funding agreements intended to pay for the project, auditors found "the work had been carried out in the context of a business case that had no approval and a requirement for loans that had no approval".

A Livewire spokesperson said: "The construction contract was drafted and the contractor was issued with a signed letter of intent before any construction work commenced on site".

"All partners involved in the project were satisfied that adequate contractual arrangements were in place prior to the commencement of any building works."

Warrington Borough Council did not respond to requests for a comment.