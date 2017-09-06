Hillsborough disaster accused appear in crown court

Image copyright Getty Images/EPA Image caption (Clockwise from top left) Sir Norman Bettison, Graham Mackrell, Alan Foster, Donald Denton, Peter Metcalf appeared at Preston Crown Court

Five men charged over the Hillsborough disaster and its aftermath have appeared in crown court.

The men, including ex-South Yorkshire Police (SYP) Ch Insp Sir Norman Bettison, sat in a glass-walled dock at Preston Crown Court in Lancashire.

No formal pleas were given in the hearing but their legal teams have indicated they will deny the charges.

Former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing.

Former Ch Supt David Duckenfield also faces 95 charges of manslaughter but was not required to attend.

He can not be charged until an application to lift a stay on prosecution - imposed after he was prosecuted privately in 1999 - has been heard at the High Court.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption David Duckenfield was the South Yorkshire Police match commander at the FA Cup semi-final

Mr Duckenfield was match commander at the FA Cup semi-final when 96 Liverpool fans were fatally injured in a crush.

The full list of individuals and charges are:

Mr Duckenfield faces manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 men, women and children

Sir Norman faces four charges of misconduct in a public office relating to alleged lies he told in the aftermath about the culpability of fans

Graham Mackrell, former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary, has pleaded not guilty to two offences involving the stadium safety certificate and a health and safety offence

Peter Metcalf, who was a solicitor acting for SYP, is charged with perverting the course of Justice, relating to changes to witness statements

Former Ch Supt Donald Denton and former Det Ch Insp Alan Foster are accused of perverting the course of justice

The CPS brought charges following referrals from the Operation Resolve investigation into the causes of the disaster and the Independent Police Complaints Commission probe.