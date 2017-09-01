Wayne Rooney arrested on suspicion of drink-driving
1 September 2017
Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, the BBC understands.
England's all-time record scorer was stopped by police near his home in Cheshire on Thursday night.
Rooney, 31, announced his international retirement last week, after 53 goals for his country in 119 appearances.
He rejoined his boyhood club Everton in the summer and scored in each of his opening two Premier League games.