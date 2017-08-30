Len Saunders death: Youth admits cigarette punch killing

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Len Saunders died in hospital nine days after being punched in St Helens

A 17-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a charity worker who was punched after he was stopped and asked for a cigarette.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, attacked Len Saunders, 65, in St Helens in July. He died nine days later.

Liverpool Crown Court heard the youth was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time.

Mr Saunders' niece said the killing was a "monstrous act".

The youth will be sentenced later.

'Unsung hero'

Mr Saunders and a friend were walking along Ward Street at 19:00 on 21 July when they were approached by two males.

One of them asked the pair if he could have a cigarette but when they said neither of them smoked, Mr Saunders was punched and fell to the ground.

He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury but died on 30 July.

The victim was described as an "unsung hero" of the community as a result of charity work which included delivering food to orphanages in Romania.

A local bridge will be lit up in yellow in tribute to Mr Saunders when his funeral is held.