Bus hits St Helens wall amid fears driver had 'medical episode'
- 24 August 2017
A bus crashed into a garden wall in Merseyside after its driver was feared to have suffered a "medical episode", police said.
The single-decker bus, which had no passengers on board, struck the wall and a car on Rainford Road in Windle Island, St Helens, at about 08:25 BST on Thursday.
Nobody else was injured in the crash and an investigation is under way, Merseyside Police said.
The bus driver was taken to hospital.