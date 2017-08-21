Liverpool

Newton-le-Willows death: Teenager charged with murder

Image caption The body of 71-year-old Richard Percival was found at a property in Dixon Avenue

A teenager has been charged with murdering a 71-year-old man whose body was found in a house.

Richard Percival, known locally as Dickie, died because of a "blunt force trauma to the back of the head", Merseyside Police said.

He was found in the house in Dixon Avenue, Newton-le-Willows, by officers after safety concerns.

A 17-year-old boy is due to appear later at Liverpool Youth Court accused of murder and theft.

