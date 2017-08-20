Two charged after major cash and drug raids in Merseyside

Image caption Police found drugs, worth up to £1.2m, under floor boards

Two men have been charged after 12kg of heroin and £530,000 cash were found by police during raids in Merseyside.

The drugs, which have an estimated street value of £1.2m, were discovered at an address in Thatto Heath, St Helens, on Friday along with £500,000.

The remaining £30,000 was found in a car outside another property in Huyton.

A man, 52, has been charged with money laundering and possession with intent to supply drugs while a 56-year-old man has been charged with money laundering.