Boy arrested on suspicion of murder over Newton-le-Willows death

A teenager has been held on suspicion of murder after the "unexplained death" of a 71-year-old man.

Merseyside Police said they found the man's body at a property in Newton-le-Willows following "a call for concern for safety" on Friday.

Relatives of the victim, who was found at a house in Dixon Avenue, have been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place, police said.

A 17-year-old boy, from Newton-le-Willows, is being questioned.