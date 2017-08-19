Boy arrested on suspicion of murder over Newton-le-Willows death
A teenager has been held on suspicion of murder after the "unexplained death" of a 71-year-old man.
Merseyside Police said they found the man's body at a property in Newton-le-Willows following "a call for concern for safety" on Friday.
Relatives of the victim, who was found at a house in Dixon Avenue, have been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place, police said.
A 17-year-old boy, from Newton-le-Willows, is being questioned.