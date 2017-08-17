HMRC to move into Liverpool's India Buildings

Image copyright HMRC Image caption The building was designed by architects Arnold Thornely and Herbert J Rowse

Thousands of tax workers are to move into a "landmark" building in Liverpool, Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has announced.

A spokeswoman said about 3,500 staff will occupy all 10 floors of the India Buildings on Water Street from 2019.

It will become one of HMRC's 13 regional centres.

Built in the 1920s and influenced by New York's architecture, it once housed the Passport Office but has been largely empty in recent years.

The move is part of the HMRC's plan to close a number of offices and create 13 "modern and cost-effective regional centres", the organisation's spokeswoman said.

She said it would mean there will no longer be public access to Holt's Arcade, a celebrated Art Deco retail corridor on the ground floor.

However, she said the organisation was "looking at how we can give other people the chance to experience this amazing space and will be working with the council on an appropriate solution".

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said the move "secures the future of one of our most-loved buildings".

He added that it was "another shot in the arm for our ongoing renaissance, which is seeing us attract investment, not just in new developments, but also in regenerating landmark buildings".

The building on Water Street was designed by architects Arnold Thornely and Herbert J Rowse for the Alfred Holt & Co shipping line and replaced an earlier India Building, which had stood since the 1830s.

Thornely also worked on one of the city's Three Graces, the Port of Liverpool building, while Rowse's other works include Liverpool's Philharmonic Concert Hall.

The building has provided the backdrop for several film and TV shows, with elements of it featuring in the 2001 movie, The 51st State, and the 2016 adaptation of JK Rowling's book, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.