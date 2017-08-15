Bradley Lowery: Stars to play in charity football match

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bradley with his dad Carl at a match between Everton and Sunderland

TV stars will join former footballers for a celebrity charity match in memory of Bradley Lowery.

The game, to be played at Everton's Goodison Park on 3 September, will feature two teams managed by model Katie Price and boxer Tony Bellew.

Players will include ex-Everton stars Peter Beardsley and Alan Stubbs, former Sunderland left-back Micky Gray and singer-songwriter Olly Murs.

Sunderland fan Bradley died from a rare type of cancer aged six.

The players, who also include X-Factor winner turned Coronation Street actor Shayne Ward and Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans, will line up for either Bradley's Blues or The Lowery Legends.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Model Katie Price will manage one of the teams and former England star Peter Beardsley will play in the match

Evertonians formed a special bond with the youngster, initially during Everton's match at Sunderland in September 2016 and then when he was a guest at Goodison Park for two matches in January and February this year.

Ex-Everton player and club ambassador Graham Stuart said the game would be "a chance to celebrate Bradley's life" and raise money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The charity was set up after the youngster's death to help other young children suffering illness.

Former Black Cats and Toffees player Don Hutchison added: "I've been privileged to play for both sides and I couldn't think of two better sets of fans to play in front of, for young Bradley."