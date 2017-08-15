Everton's under-23 squad help buy house for homeless

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Under-23 team manager and former player David Unsworth said it was "the most rewarding thing I've ever done"

Everton FC's under-23 team have helped raise £245,000 to buy a house for young people at risk of becoming homeless.

The money will be used to buy and run a house near Goodison Park for 16 to 23-year-olds who have fallen on hard times and need a place to stay in Liverpool.

The scheme is being run in conjunction with the club's official charity, Everton in the Community.

Under-23 team manager and former player David Unsworth said it was "the most rewarding thing I've ever done".

"We've done something special and we will continue to help, support and fund the project," he added.

The Home Is Where The Heart Is campaign, launched in November, will also support young people by offering support and assistance with education, employment and training.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption

The squad organised and took part in numerous events to raise the money, while significant cash donations also came from Everton chairman Bill Kenwright, former player Duncan Ferguson, right-back Seamus Coleman and supporters' clubs.

Sue Gregory from the charity said: "We have great education, employment and support programmes, but it's hard to keep a young person engaged or motivated when they are worrying about where they're going to stay that night, so [David Unsworth and the team] decided to give us a hand and launch this fundraising campaign.

"We're currently looking at locations and premises. We want good quality housing with as many bedrooms as we can fit in.

"We need all hands on deck so if there's anyone who can help, we need kitchens, flooring, bathrooms, specialists really who can help make it a really great, safe house for our young people."