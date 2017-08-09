Hillsborough disaster accused appear in court

Image copyright PA/BBC/Getty Images Image caption (Clockwise from top left) Sir Norman Bettison, Graham Mackrell, Donald Denton, Alan Foster and Peter Metcalf appeared at Warrington Magistrates' Court

Five men charged over the Hillsborough disaster and its aftermath have appeared in court.

The men, including ex-South Yorkshire Police (SYP) chief inspector Sir Norman Bettison, attended Warrington Magistrates' Court in Cheshire.

No formal pleas were given for four of the men but former club secretary at Sheffield Wednesday Graham Mackrell pleaded not guilty.

All five men were bailed to attend Preston Crown Court on 6 September.

Former Ch Supt David Duckenfield, who is also facing charges over the 1989 disaster, was not required to attend.