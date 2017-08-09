Hillsborough disaster accused appear in court
Five men charged over the Hillsborough disaster and its aftermath have appeared in court.
The men, including ex-South Yorkshire Police (SYP) chief inspector Sir Norman Bettison, attended Warrington Magistrates' Court in Cheshire.
No formal pleas were given for four of the men but former club secretary at Sheffield Wednesday Graham Mackrell pleaded not guilty.
All five men were bailed to attend Preston Crown Court on 6 September.
Former Ch Supt David Duckenfield, who is also facing charges over the 1989 disaster, was not required to attend.