BGT dancer, 15, thanks Simon Cowell for paying for back surgery

Image copyright Syco/Thames/Dymond Image caption MerseyGirls on Britain's Got Talent with Julia Carlile second from the right

A 15-year-old dancer who appeared in the final of Britain's Got Talent has thanked Simon Cowell for paying for two life-changing operations on her back.

Julia Carlile, who is part of the dance troupe MerseyGirls, has scoliosis, a back condition where the spine is curved to one side.

Cowell appeared to offer her financial help when he said: "Whatever happens, we'll make sure you're all right."

She said she has now had two successful operations in the United States.

Julia, of West Kirby, Merseyside wrote on Twitter: "Second surgery was a success! Now on the road to recovery. Thankyou @SimonCowell @CowellOnline #strong #recovery #fighter"

MerseyGirls were Alesha Dixon's golden buzzer act, which meant that they went straight through to the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent.

They then made it through to the final, in which they came ninth.