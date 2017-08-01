Man guilty of murdering Mark Hillman in Everton shooting

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Mark Hillman, 26, died after he was shot in the back twice

A man has been found guilty of murdering a 26-year-old man who was killed in a shooting.

Mark Hillman was shot twice in the back and found on a pavement in Lloyd Close, Everton, Liverpool, on 27 April last year. He died later in hospital.

John Paul Johns, 22, of Broad Lane, Kirkby, was found guilty of murder at Liverpool Crown Court and is due to be sentenced on Wednesday.

In February a man was jailed for murder and another for wounding with intent.

Brandon Bilsborough, 19, was jailed for life for a minimum of 25 years after being found guilty of murdering Mr Hillman.

Connor Hunt, 19, was cleared of murder but convicted of wounding with intent and sentenced to eight years in a young offenders' institution.