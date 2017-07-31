Man, 65, punched over cigarette in St Helens dies

Image copyright Google Image caption Len Saunders was punched in Ward Street, St Helens, on Friday

A 65-year-old man who was punched after saying he did not smoke when he was asked for a cigarette has died.

Len Saunders was with his friend when they were asked whether they had a cigarette in Ward Street, St Helens, Merseyside, at 18:50 BST on Friday.

He was punched in the head and fell to the ground when they replied they did not smoke, police said. Mr Saunders was taken to hospital and died on Sunday.

Two boys aged 15 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

A post-mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of Mr Saunders' death.

Det Insp Cath Haggerty said: "This was a completely unprovoked assault.

"We believe the punch has knocked him to the floor where he has hit his head and suffered a really serious injury."

She urged anyone with information to contact police.