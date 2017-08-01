Cigarette punch victim Len Saunders was 'beautiful soul'

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Len Saunders died in hospital two days after being punched in St Helens

A man who was punched and later died after he was stopped and asked for a cigarette was a "beautiful soul" who "dedicated his life to charity", his family has said.

Len Saunders, 65, was with a friend when they were asked whether they had a cigarette in St Helens on 21 July.

After saying they did not smoke, Mr Saunders was punched in the head and fell. He died two days later.

His family said he was "a talented actor, poet and musician".

Two boys aged 15 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mr Saunders' family added: "Born in St Helens he was deeply routed within the community in various projects and is sorely missed by all whose lives he touched.

"A true loss to the community and to our family."